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NWS: Wind speeds reached 70 to 100 mph in Cass County storm this week

National Weather Service releases damage survey Friday
Raymore Storm Damage August 2026
Jake Weller/KSHB
Neighbors in Raymore are continuing to clean up after a strong round of storms left people without power and plenty of damage overnight on Wednesday.
Raymore Storm Damage August 2026
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service released a damage survey Friday confirming 70 to 100 mph winds during the storm that struck Cass County on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The thunderstorm created outflow winds beyond 70 to 80 mph, with pockets of 90 to 100 mph wind gusts, according to the preliminary report from the NWS.

It impacted areas from northwestern Cass County to southern Jackson County in Missouri.

The path of the wind event was about nine miles, starting in Belton and ending in Lee's Summit, per NWS.

Creekmoor in Raymore sustained significant damage — "large trees were toppled and significant damage occurred to a steel frame constructed equestrian show barn," the NWS survey said.

RELATED | Cass County neighbors hope overnight storm damage last incident in historically active weather year

NWS also said some neighborhoods in Lee's Summit had tree and minor structure damage.

The information is preliminary pending a final review of the wind event.

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