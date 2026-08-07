RAYMORE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Power crews in Raymore, Missouri, were still working to restore fallen power lines after a powerful storm on Wednesday night.

Cass County neighbors hope overnight storm damage last incident in historically active weather year

City officials told KSHB 41 News Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa the city is not sure how long repairs will take. They hope power is back on late Thursday or early Friday morning.

The storm brought 80 mph winds, according to Tim Baldwin, Raymore's emergency management director.

Jake Weller/KSHB Tim Baldwin

The National Weather Service classified the event as a downburst — which Baldwin described as cold air rapidly hitting the ground and spreading outward, producing strong straight-line winds.

"This was a downburst," Baldwin said. "The result, as you can see, is not too much different than a tornado will be."

Jake Weller/KSHB Raymore Storm Damage August 2026

On the city's north side, the Alexander family is among those dealing with the aftermath.

Multiple downed trees and limbs, along with a woodshed, was blown over and hit a neighboring fence.

"I've never heard wind like that before," Jane Alexander said.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Berry and Jane Alexander

Her husband, Berry Alexander, described the storm's force to KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa.

"The idea that this can happen in just the blink of an eye is a little scary," Berry Alexander said.

The storm is the latest in what Baldwin calls an historically active weather year for Cass County.

Jake Weller/KSHB Gerry Alexander

In April, Belton was hit by an EF-1 tornado, causing damage to homes and neighborhoods.

Raymore also experienced storm damage.

RELATED | NWS: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Belton, Missouri; EFU reported in Atchison County, Kansas

"I started here in the summer of 2022, and from then up until the start of this season, we sounded the tornado sirens one time," Baldwin explained. "I think I've had to sound them, six or seven times, since March or April."

Provided to KSHB 41 A neighborhood in Belton suffered damage from a possible tornado on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Many residents had questions about notifications and siren alarms across the city.

Baldwin explained, sirens are reserved for tornado warnings and a tornado actively on the ground.

Provided to KSHB 41 A neighborhood in Belton suffered damage from a possible tornado on Friday, April 17, 2026.

He encouraged residents to sign up for the County Notification System. Click here to enter the program. He also encouraged monitoring city social media accounts, KSHB 41 Storm Tracker Weather, and purchase a weather radio.

Despite the damage, the Alexander family says they feel fortunate it was not worse and nobody was injured.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jane Alexander

"We are so grateful, this could've been so much worse," Jane Alexander said.

Cleanup is expected to continue into the weekend.

The city is offering a tree and limb drop off beginning on Saturday, August 8 through Saturday, August 15. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at 1021 S Madison Street, location of the Public Works Operation Facility.

The city of Raymore is also hosting a Kids and Families Preparedness event on August 13, which begins at 6 p.m. at Centerview, 227 Municipal Circle in Raymore.

Jake Weller/KSHB Neighbors in Raymore are continuing to clean up after a strong round of storms left people without power and plenty of damage overnight on Wednesday.

Emergency Management Director Tim Baldwin and other members of city staff, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will educate families on how to build an emergency supply kid, what to do in severe weather, and how to stay calm in a disaster, along with other safety tips.

The event is free.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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