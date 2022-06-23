KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oak Park High School Grad and former KU Basketball player Ochai Agbaji is set to become a professional basketball player with the NBA Draft on Thursday.

He was one of 20 prospects invited to sit in the green room at Barclays Center on Thursday night. Many of the most popular current mock drafts are predicting he will be selected in or just outside of the 14-pick lottery in the first round. ESPN.com

Agbaji has had an incredible basketball career so far. From being picked to play at the University of Kansas, where he played all four years to winning the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament this year. Now, he is going to take his career to the next step: NBA.

His parents said they have no preference on where he lands, they just want him to be happy.

"Yet it's very, very deserving of the effort and the work you put into it and it still feels kind of unreal. But we have taken in the moment. We are in New York. We went to the NBC office today (Tuesday) just walked by it and his Jersey, it will be hanging in there, for sale and display, it's sinking in," Olofu Agbaji, Ochai's dad said.

Agbaji has worked since he was a little kid for this moment and now, his dream is coming true.

"Even as a child, he wanted to be an NBA player. I think this is a dream come true for him. I know for all of us, his family it's a dream come true for us. We are very excited and can't wait for this next adventure. We are loving every bit," Erica Agbaji, Ochai's mom said.

The NBA Draft starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Coach Self is in NYC and will be sitting with the Agbaji's.

Blue Valley Northwest HS Grad and former KU basketball player Christian Braun also made the trip to NYC for the draft. Experts said he could go late in the first round or second.