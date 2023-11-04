Odessa churches come together to worship, watch Chiefs during planned power outage

ODESSA, Mo. — A planned power outage announced for Odessa had residents asking two questions: what about church and what about the Chiefs game?

Evergy planned a city-wide power outage for Sunday from 12:01 a.m. to last 12 hours. This is needed for maintenance and to upgrade infrastructure. For Chiefs fans, it means finding a place to watch the game.

So the Odessa Faith Alliance came together and formed Christ, Cakes and Chiefs. Sunday morning starting at 7 a.m., New Horizons Presbyterian Church will open its doors as a warming shelter. The congregation along with Odessa First United Methodist Church will serve breakfast to people and then they will play the game. Following the game will be a church service.

"Life happens. And you know, life gives you lemons make lemonade. I think we're doing more than making lemonade. We're making pancakes. We're making a party out of it,” pastor Jeremy Lundergan said.

The morning is open to anyone who wants to come; they do not need to be a church member. The offering from the service will go toward the Odessa Faith Alliance Benevolent Fund which helps neighbors in need pay rent or utility bills.

Pastor Lundergan said this is what Odessa does and what the community is about: coming together.

"We love coming together that we love food. We love faith. We love football. We love fellowship, and you can't keep us down. This is a good opportunity for us to come together. And just be able to celebrate no matter what,” Lundergan said.

Organizers expect around 100 people to show up when factoring in the two congregations.

For more information on the power outage and safety information, visit the city of Odessa’s website.