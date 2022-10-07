Off-duty KCMO firefighter killed in Independence shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter killed in a shooting at an Independence gas station Thursday has been identified as Anthony Santi.

Independence police responded around 2:30 p.m. to the Road Star gas station located at 11100 E. U.S. 40 Highway.

Initial reports indicate there was a scuffle, but police say they are unable to determine at this time how exactly the 41-year-old was involved and whether he was the intended target or not.

No further details about Santi or an upcoming service have been released at this time.

