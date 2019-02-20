KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Getting to work in the snow and ice can sometimes be a dangerous task, but for some workers, staying at home could put even more people at risk.

Now one group of volunteers is making sure first responders can respond to you.

"We're very good at what we do. We really love going out in the snow. We're prepared for it," said Tony Kiley, a founding member of the Midwest Krawlers.

It's the metro's largest Jeep/off-roading club, and on Tuesday night, 100 members were ready to hit the road to help nurses, police officers, paramedics, firefighters and more get to work for free.

"My car is not the best in the snow...at all," said Michaela White, a nurse who Kiley drove to an area hospital.

The Midwest Krawlers started the service this year. During last weekend's storm, members drove about 60 first responders to work.

"If the weather gets really, really bad, we need those people to be at work all the time, every time," Kiley said.

The off-road vehicles members drive have bigger wheels and higher lift kits than most vehicles, plus emergency lights and towing equipment.

Check out the lights on this #Jeep! It’s also equipped with tow straps and set up in case of emergency #kcwx #snow pic.twitter.com/2BNMLpdnAf — Cat Reid (@catreidtv) February 20, 2019

For those used to taking care of others, having the favor returned is appreciated.

"It's nice. I really appreciate it. We need more people like this," White said.

When inclement weather hits, first responders and medical personnel can call or text 816-376-0919 or go to this Facebook group for help.