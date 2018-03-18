INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An Independence officer who survived getting shot in the line of duty talks about his communities support following the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

Officer Tom Wagstaff served as the grand marshal.

"It's great to be back. I can't put it into my words how grateful I am for all the support," said Wagstaff.

Following the shooting, officer Wagstaff spent eight months in a rehabilitation center in Nebraska.

He had to re-learn everything, how to walk, talk and eat. He returned to Independence in December.

In addition to being encouraged by the love of the crowd. Officer Wagstaff shared his grief regarding the shooting death of Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton.

"Very, very heartbreaking. Makes me even more thankful that I was able to come through. I feel for the families and the other officers in Clinton. It's just horrible, horrible, horrible," said Wagstaff