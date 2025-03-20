INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman said Thursday an administrative investigation is ongoing into the officers who were involved in the shooting deaths of a mother and child last November.

Dustman made the announcement during a briefing with reporters Thursday afternoon.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge was one of those reporters attending the briefing, where, for the first time, we learned the names of the three officers involved in the shooting deaths of Maria Pike and her 2-month-old daughter Destinii.

Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman gives more details on last November's police shooting

Dustman identified Officer Jordan White as the officer who opened fire. Officer Chad Cox was with White as part of the initial response. The pair requested additional resources, after which Officer Derek Karr joined them in the apartment.

Earlier this month, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson concluded there was no evidence to support criminal charges against the officers in the shooting.

Dustman said Thursday that White and Cox remain on administrative leave. While the internal investigation is ongoing, Dustman said he does not believe the investigation will uncover any wrongdoings.

Officers in Independence police shooting under administrative review, chief says

Dustman said his heart goes out to the family and friends of Pike.

On Wednesday, KSHB 41 reported new details after obtaining the case file from the Nov. 7, 2024 police shooting at the Oval Springs apartments. You can watch that report in the video player below.

Social Services visited home multiple times before Independence mother, baby shot by police

This is a developing story and will be updated.

