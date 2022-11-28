Officials identify Overland Park worker killed in accident at Spring Hill construction site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has identified the worker who died at a construction site on Nov. 21 in Spring Hill, Kansas.

Deputies say that Caleb Smith of Overland Park died in a construction site accident in the 20200 block of Balsam Street in Spring Hill.

A spokesperson with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Smith was working on soil bearings at the site, when he was struck by equipment.

OSHA is inspecting Geotechnology, Smith's employer. OSHA has six months to complete the inspection and issue any potential citations and penalties.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation into Smith's death.