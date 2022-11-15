Officials layout plans to increase safety at Hogan Preparatory Academy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with Hogan Preparatory Academy doubled down on promises to increase safety inside of school buildings during a meeting with parents on Monday evening.

Dr. Jayson Strickland, superintendent at Hogan Preparatory Academy, told parents in via a Zoom call that a safety plan will be submitted by Thursday.

The meeting was held after Hogan was instructed by the Missouri Charter Public School Commission to close its high school for the week due to safety issues within the school.

During the meeting, Strickland asked parents to weigh in on and offer suggestions on how to increase school safety.

Cell phones were a major topic throughout the meeting, with some parents asking they be confiscated.

Other parents said cell phones were important in emergency situations. Strickland told parents school officials would review the policy.

Parents also suggested adding cameras at the front doors, as well as requiring visitors to show identification or signing in.

Strickland encouraged parents to submit additional feedback by visiting this link .

—