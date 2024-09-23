Officials sign agreement to continue stadium negotiations between Jackson County, Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An agreement has been signed for stadium negotiations to continue between Jackson County and the Kansas City Chiefs, officials said Monday.

During the Jackson County Legislature's meeting Monday, Administrator Troy Schulte revealed both parties signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Schulte only said "county staff" signed the agreement. He did not include who was on the list or where talks between the county and the team stand.

He also said he's not aware of any ongoing conversations between the Kansas City Royals and the county.

"To my knowledge, there have been no conversations between the Royals and Jackson County," Schulte said.

The future of both teams staying in Jackson County has been up in the air since April, when voters rejected Question 1, a 3/8-cent sales tax that would've helped fund stadium projects.

The Chiefs planned to use the funding to upgrade GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On the other hand, the Royals would've used funding to build a new ballpark in the Crossroads District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Both teams said they would explore other options after Question 1 failed.

Officials from Kansas have made aggressive efforts to lure the teams across the state line.

In July, the Kansas Legislature quickly moved to pass legislation allowing the state to explore using STAR Bonds to fund stadium projects for both teams.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed the bill into law not long after it was passed by the legislature.

Officials on the Missouri side have vowed to do everything in their power to keep the Chiefs in Missouri.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in July the team wanted to have an idea of where its new home would be by the end of the year.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Chiefs for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

—

