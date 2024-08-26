Officials unveil new Lenexa Justice Center; police chief says complex is 'shining star' for community

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

The new Lenexa Justice Center will be home to the police station, municipal court and a community room.

Chief Dawn Layman told KSHB 41 police were outgrowing their aging building.

Plus, as Lenexa continues to develop west, moving from 87th and Quivira to Prairie Star Parkway and Renner puts the station in a more central location.

“It's a beautiful, beautiful complex. And really, I think it's a shining star for the community," Layman said. "... We were on the easternmost edge of the city, and now, we're really right in the middle of the city."

The new building also offers new features like an on-site police training facility, workout room and quiet spaces for officers.

“We spend a lot of time here," she said. "Our staff and our officers see a lot of things that really nobody should see. So having the ability to decompress after a tough call is really important, and it's really important for the ongoing care of the officers and staff moving forward."

Lenexa officials have closed the old building.

From now on, if you need to visit the police station or municipal court, you’ll do so at the new building.

