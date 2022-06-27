Watch Now
Officials weigh in on next steps of investigation into deadly Amtrak derailment in Mendon

Posted at 6:45 PM, Jun 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 I-Team is learning what will go into the investigation of the train derailment in Mendon, Missouri.

The Federal Railroad Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are involved.

Officials with the FRA said there will be several components to the investigation. They will inspect the track, each of the locomotives and the train cars.

They'll also pull the black box and interview eyewitnesses and passengers.

The FRA said the NTSB will be the agency to look at the intersection where the derailment happened.


