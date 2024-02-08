Oh, baby! Two families drew inspiration from Chiefs to name children after 2020 Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If Kansas City took a poll of popular baby names, we’d likely see Andy, Reid, Patrick and Travis climb up the list. For two metro-area families, their children’s names would be found on the list.

Reid Kitchen is named after one of the winningest coaches in NFL history, Andy Reid. His parents made a deal in 2020 — if the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, they would name their next child something to do with the Chiefs.

"We kind of went with Andy Reid's name, just because he is an amazing person as well as an amazing coach and he just represents everything that we love about the Chiefs. So we stuck with Reid for our second little guy,” said mom Alex Kitchen.

Reid loves to watch his team and his favorite player is Patrick Mahomes.

To round off the coach-QB duo, we drafted Patrick Pruneda for the second half of this story.

Similar to Reid, Patrick’s mom was pregnant with him during the 2020 Super Bowl. His sisters are all named after Catholic Saints, so he gets two namesakes.

"We love Saint Patrick and so it was kinda always on our list – not at the top of our list – but when we won the Super Bowl [dad] was like okay we can name him Patrick,” said Mom Jill Pruneda.

Both families have had their fun dressing the two up as mini-mes. Reid was styled with Big Red’s mustache. For Patrick’s first haircut, he was given a faux hawk.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Claire Bradshaw asked what the reaction is when they explain the meaning behind their sons’ names.

"A lot of people, especially here around Kansas City, think that's amazing. They love it. Very supportive,” said Kitchen.

"We're all big Chiefs fans, so they were excited. He is our own little Patty,” said Pruneda.

