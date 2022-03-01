Olathe couple fights to adopt Ukrainian boy, help other orphans

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe couple is doing everything in their power to adopt a Ukrainian boy.

Ever since the Russian invasion, they have worried about his safety every second of every day.

Matt and Jessica Pflumm first met the boy, whose name is Max, when they hosted him for four weeks around Christmas through a nonprofit organization called New Horizons for Children.

They instantly fell in love and knew he would be a part of their family.

"I think when you have an orphan in your house, you realize that these kids are just kids deserving of love, just like our own kids and just like kids that we know and they deserve just as much as any other kid in the world," Jessica Pflumm said.

The couple was originally supposed to travel to Ukraine in June for the first of three visits in the adoption process. However, they have no idea what the future holds now.

"The idea of so what's our next step with talking to Ukraine, with going through the adoption process, there is no talk right now because they are fighting for their lives over there," Matt Pflumm said.

The couple said Max is at an orphanage in a village away from major cities, but they want him some place much safer.

They stay up late into the night messaging with him on a phone they sent him.

"We just really worry about him not having enough food, not being able to sleep at night because there's combat going on," Jessica Pflumm said.

The couple started a GiveSendGo fundraiser page to support Max and the dozens of other orphans with him who need help too.

While they would love to get him to the U.S. as soon as they can, their main priority is getting him and other orphans in a safe place.

The couple has been reaching out lawmakers and had conversations with Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran's office to help raise awareness about their situation.

Matt Pflumm said one of the most difficult parts of the situation is not being able to help Max in ways he wish he could. The couple has been leaning heavily on their faith.

"I would just love to be able to go over there and just rush in and save him," Matt Plfumm said. "That's just not an option, so you feel helpless and so we get on our knees and we cry out to the Lord and we ask for him to bring safety to these children and to provide avenues for these kids."

Even through the days of worrying and sleepless nights, they have no doubt it will all be worth it when they see Max again and have him home for good.

"We've been fearful for his life and that's the day that we look forward to in the future that we would be able to have that embrace again," Matt Pflumm said.