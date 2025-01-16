Olathe couple looking for help after kids lose everything in Altadena’s Eaton fire

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia

There’s an Olathe couple looking for some help of their own. Their kids live in Altadena and lost everything in the Eaton fire.

“It's all gone. Like, it's insane. It's insane,” said Rachel Haught.

Rachel Haught- lost everything in Eaton fire

Olathe native Rachel Haught is still grasping the extent of the devastation that surrounds her. She’s lived in Altadena for 13 years. When the Eaton fire hit their street, everything her or her brother, Erich, owned, turned to ash.

Eaton fire

“It's only the chimney that's all. That survived. Nothing else is nothing else is there,” said Haught.

Anne and Gary Jinks woke up to a text that their kids were evacuating last Wednesday.

Anne & Gary Jenks - parents

“We went to bed about 10:30, and I woke up at 4:30 and there was a text they were being evacuated so and they had no warning,” said Gary Jinks.

Rachel and Erich took what they could fit into one car, their three cats, plus a stray they saved from the approaching flames.

“I just keep going back and being like, you know, I should have grabbed this. Things from our grandpa and grandma, our childhood ornaments,” said Haught. “They're all gone, but you know, we're alive, the cats are alive, so, I just keep reminding myself of that.”

“It's hard to listen to,” said Anne Jinks.

The family has been on a rollercoaster since. They've stayed with family in San Diego, and are now staying a few hours away from L.A. They're still still grasping what to do, and where to go from here.

Eaton fire

“We don't even know if we'll go back, because it's just, it's just ashes,” said Haught.

In darkest of times, they feel support from their devastated community, and love coming from Kansas City.

“It's actually brought us, the people of Altadena, closer together,” said Haught.

Anne and Gary started a GoFundMe to help get their kids back on their feet. They’ve raised more than $8,500 so far, click here to donate.

“Thanks to friends and families and strangers, it's been the best that it can be,” said Haught.