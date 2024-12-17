Olathe 'elves' team up with police to pay it forward, hand out $100 bills to community

OLATHE, Kan. — Students from Central Elementary School in the Olathe Public Schools spent Monday morning spreading holiday cheer.

The school's Pay It Forward Club partnered with the Olathe Police Department for the Operation Secret Santa program.

The club operates out of Central Elementary, a Title I school, and successfully raised $5,200 in donations to bring cheer this winter to individuals and families in the community.

The students and officers went to Maj-R Thrift Discount store and Walmart to hand out $100 bills to shoppers.

"Seeing people's reactions," said Brandi Leggett, principal at Central Elementary. "They were so surprised, and seeing young kids be the one passing it out, they couldn’t believe it was the kids spreading this kindness."

KSHB 41 News staff Brandi Leggett, principal at Central Elementary School

Students paired with officers walked the aisle distributing the money to unsuspecting families and individuals.

"Great time seeing the kids get out of their comfort zone and meet people that they never talked to before and just really spread happiness," said John Moncayo, public information officer for the Olathe Police Department.

KSHB 41 News staff John Moncayo, public information officer for the Olathe Police Department.

They paid it forward to the young and old and didn’t let language barriers stop them. Some people were brought to tears.

"God bless them," a recipient said through tears. "I will remember this until the day I die, and I’m 78 years old. I'm so happy. I just have never had nothing like this happen to me and I thank you."

This was the first year of the program.

