Olathe family close to changing Kansas stalking statute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe family whose 10-year-old daughter was allegedly stalked by her teacher is a signature away from celebrating a legislative victory.

A bill making it a felony to stalk a child under the age of 14 passed the Kansas Senate on Thursday. House Bill 2071 had previously passed in the Kansas House on Feb. 3.

The vote was unanimous in both chambers.

Currently, it's a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of one year behind bars.

Rep. Megan Lynn — who represents District 49, which includes Olathe — cosponsored the bill.

The House must reconcile a Senate amendment, which would allow the law to take effect immediately.

If the House agrees as expected, it would be sent to Gov. Laura Kelly for her signature.

The bill was introduced after an Olathe teacher, James Loganbill, admitted to taking hundreds of pictures and videos of the 10-year-old girl, which mostly focused on her buttocks.

Loganbill resigned and is now facing a charge of reckless stalking. He's due back in court Wednesday in Johnson County.