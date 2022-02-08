Olathe launches series of small meetings to discuss future of trails

OLATHE, Kan. — Leaders within the Olathe, Kansas, parks department want the public’s input on how to create trails in the future.

On Wednesday at noon, the city will host the first of several “sector workshops” to gather input.

This comes after hosting a city-wide open house to launch the city’s project of updating its trail masterplan for the first time since 1993 .

Designers split the city into four sectors. Residents from each quadrant of the city will have a workshop specific to the trails and green-ways in their area.

Sector 1 consists of parts of the city west of Kansas 7. Sector 2 consists of the center of the city located between K-7 and Interstate 35. Sector 3 goes east of I-35 and north of 151st Street. Sector 4 covers the area east of I-35 and south of 151st Street.

The city plans to enhance its 30 existing miles of trail and add new ones. Designers said public input plays a large role in how the master plan moves forward.

“We collect that [public] feedback and analyze trends, and provide opportunities for people to express their thoughts,” Tod Hueser, Olathe’s parks project manager said.

Here’s a list of upcoming sector workshops. You can also submit feedback about existing trails online .