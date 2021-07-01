Watch
Olathe man pleads guilty to taking photos of women at Nordstrom Rack without consent

Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 15:31:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man has pleaded guilty after allegedly taking pictures of women without their consent while they were using fitting rooms at a Nordstorm Rack in Lenexa.

In 2019, Jonathan Falen was arrested and charged on three counts of breach of privacy for two separate incidents in March and April of that year.

On Thursday, Falen pleaded guilty to one of those charges in a Johnson County court.

As part of the plea deal, Falen cannot make contact with any of the women that he took pictures or any employees from Nordstorm Rack.

He will be sentenced in September.

