Local veterans say unexpected fireworks can set a series of triggers on Fourth of July

OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas Citians are celebrating Independence Day today, and many of those celebrations will include fireworks, but for some, especially our veterans, the sounds of fireworks can bring back painful memories.

Daniel Brazzell is a Marine veteran from Olathe who spent more than 10 years of his life in the military.

Brazzell was determined to be in the military throughout his adult life, but said post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) caused him to cut his career short.

"I don't mind fireworks," Brazzell said. "I go out, enjoy them, and I want to shoot some myself, but it's the unexpected fireworks that kind of catch us off. So when it's earlier and I hear it, it kind of creates a little tension and a little anxiety for me."

Brazzell runs a nonprofit, Team Fidelis, an organization that aims at giving veterans and heroes immersive experiences to help them feel connected to their community.

He says for him and other veterans, the sound of unexpected fireworks isn't the only part that can be triggering.

"It has a very distinct smell when you have things like that going off," he said. "So, that brings back a lot of memories. The sense of smell is really powerful, so it brings back all those memories of the times that you spent there, the things that were happening — some of the greatest times we had in our lives and it was some of the suckiest times we ever had in our lives."

The Marine veteran says during the Fourth of July, the best thing veterans can do is rely on their friends and family to make through the lows of the day. He's also encouraging others to be mindful and know that setting off fireworks outside of the holiday causes a ripple effect.

"The Fourth of July is the Fourth of July, don't be letting off fireworks after or before. I know you want to celebrate, that's great, but let's just kind of keep it on the Fourth of July, and I think that would help those veterans who have those issues," Brazell said.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affair's National Center of PTSD has a website that shares tips on how to deal with fireworks.

The center advises not to avoid events with fireworks, as it can worsen the problem in the long run. For expected fireworks, those suffering from PTSD can share their concerns with somebody close to them, bring earphones or earplugs and work on self care — like good sleep, breathing techniques, limiting alcohol and more.

Rich Hohensee is a veteran who works with other veterans through the KC-based Veterans Community Project. He says that for him and many others he's spoken with, it's unexpected fireworks that put them on-edge.

He says that for those celebrating the Fourth of July, one way to make a difference is by having a simple conversation with your neighbors.

"I think the most important thing, if you have neighbors and you know that they're vets, if you get to know your neighbors — I would talk to them about it be like 'Hey, we're going to shoot off fireworks. Does that bother you?" Hohensee said.

He said that in the past he's had a neighbor start that conversation and it meant a lot.

When those unexpected fireworks are set off, the National Center of PTSD advises those with trauma to pause and remind themselves they are safe and that it is temporary and focus on techniques like breathing exercises.

According to Veteran Affairs, those who are dealing with PTSD on July Fourth can schedule meaningful activities they enjoy, keep reminding themselves of what's happening around them — and most importantly — prioritize their mental health and seek treatment.

