Olathe Northwest alum, college freshman calling K-State football games in Spanish

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most students in their freshman year of college attend football games from the stands, but not JP Cardenas — he's doing something different.

Cardenas is calling football games from the booth for the Kansas State Wildcats in Spanish.

"I would describe JP as he is en fuego, like he is on fire," said Jeff Cooper, a teacher at e-Communication Academy at Olathe Northwest High School.

For Cooper, it's not surprise to see Cardenas broadcasting games as a freshman.

"As a freshman to go in and start broadcasting games in Spanish for K-State, I could see this coming," Cooper said. "I remember the first time he called the game for us at Olathe Northwest, he called the soccer game and I'm like, 'This kid has a future in this, he is going to take this to the next level.' And I remember even tweeting something to ESPN Deportes, like you guys better get on this guy right now."

Though he's new to the job, Cardenas is already sounding like a pro. He describes being on the call as a "fiesta."

"I bring the fuego to the calls more than anything," Cardenas said.

His former teacher doesn't disagree, telling KSHB 41 that Cardenas is great at his craft and makes everyone around him even better.

"Just tons of energy and passion and you can see that as he calls a game, just how much he loves the sport," Cooper said.

Cardenas graduated from Olathe Northwest High School in May.

Involved in the e-Communications Academy, Cardenas learned about broadcasting, getting his feet wet before deciding to major in communications in college.

Cardenas is now calling home games for the Cats for Tico Sports Productions and Wildcats 91.9.

"As of right now, I think I'm going to be calling most of the home games in Spanish and all the away games, I'm going to be doing pre, post and halftime shows," Cardenas said.

This is just the beginning for Cardenas.

"I just want to go out there and show people like, good positivity and just know that like, it really doesn't matter where you start as long as you start," he said.

As for what's next, you can hear Cardenas on the call when K-State hosts Texas on Nov. 5.

From there, the sky is the limit for Cardenas.

"Whether that's radio or maybe TV in the future, we're going to see what happens just because I don't know where the future is going to take me," he said. "I'm very excited and optimistic for what it holds."

