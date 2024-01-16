Olathe parents seek indoor activities during repeated snow days

OLATHE, Kan. — More than 100 people filled the showroom at Rainbow of the Heartland early Tuesday afternoon to escape the frigid temperatures throughout the Kansas City area.

“It’s nice to just see them get out there and explore; see everything we offer,” said James Armstrong, the company’s general manager. “And when they see it, they are like, 'Oh my God.' All the young kids, it’s cool. Even the parents.”

Rainbow of the Heartland sells swing sets, trampolines and basketball hoops. Their showroom is open to the public five days a week, rain or shine.

“The more we can get out and still be warm is the key for us right now,” said Anna Pruter, whose daughter is two and is due with another child in three weeks.

The pair spent more than an hour exploring the various play sets lining the warehouse.

Some parents traveled across state lines to get their kids moving indoors.

“You wonder, are all moms in this same boat going crazy? Or are they at home, ding crafts, smiling and singing songs with their kids at home,” said Elizabeth Van Maanen, who drove to Olathe from Lee’s Summit.

The children who filled the showroom Tuesday were split on whether they were ready to go back to school.

Parents said they would appreciate more alone time, but are cherishing the time they have together while it lasts.

“Then you realize, you know what these are the days we are going to look back on and think were fun and made some random memories we wouldn’t have made otherwise,” Van Maanen said.

Rainbow of the Heartland is open Monday through Friday from 10 to 5 for open play.

