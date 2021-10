KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Old 56 Highway and South Chestnut Street in Olathe early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the Old 56 Family Restaurant just after 4:40 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the police.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.