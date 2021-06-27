Watch
Olathe police locate guardian of found boy

Olathe Police Department
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY MO. — UPDATE:June 27, 2pm: The boy's guardian has been located, and the investigation continues.

Olathe police are looking for the parents of a boy found early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. police were dispatched to 147th Terrace and South Greenwood, after a boy was found.

He is approximately 2' tall, and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the child, guardian or home address is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363.

