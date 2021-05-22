Olathe police search for missing, endangered teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered teen.

Angel Williams, 19, was last seen on foot in the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive. Police said she is considered endangered because of “medical conditions and cognitive ability.”

She is roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Williams has brown hair that is just past her shoulders and brown eyes.

Police said she might be wearing a protective helmet, a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.