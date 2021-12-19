Watch
Olathe police seek assistance locating endangered 13-year-old runaway

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Olathe Police Department
Posted at 8:59 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 21:59:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is seeking assistance in locating an endangered runaway teenager Saturday.

Halle Batson, 13, was last seen on foot in the 15600 block of South Downing Court.

Batson is five feet, four inches and 140 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. Batson was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Batson is considered endangered by police due to age and prescribed medicine.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

