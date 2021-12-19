Olathe police seek assistance locating endangered 13-year-old runaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is seeking assistance in locating an endangered runaway teenager Saturday.

Halle Batson, 13, was last seen on foot in the 15600 block of South Downing Court.

Batson is five feet, four inches and 140 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. Batson was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Batson is considered endangered by police due to age and prescribed medicine.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.