Olathe Public Schools to implement rolling transportation blackouts due to driver shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning next semester, families in the Olathe Public Schools district who ride the bus to school will need to find a different mode of transportation on certain days.

On Wednesday, the district told families in a letter it will implement "rolling transportation blackouts" for bus routes beginning Jan. 5, 2023.

This will mean the district will eliminate bus services on specific days of the week. The district told families it's following a strategy used by power companies when energy use is at a peak.

Last week, the district said it was dealing with an "all-time high" driver shortage. Because of the shortage, the district was looking at variety of options, which included the district is even looking into shifting start times.

"We recognize that a change to the transportation schedule is not ideal," the district said in its letter to families. "However, it is a necessary step in order to be able to continue providing the most consistent service possible for our families. This short-term solution will provide a consistent schedule for families to plan around days they will receive bus service, and days they need to arrange alternative transportation."

Families impacted by the blackouts will receive a 20% discount for their second semester bus fee.

The routes impacted are listed in the chart below along with the day:

Blackouts on Monday Blackouts on Tuesday Blackouts on Wednesday Blackouts on Thursday Blackouts on Friday 502 California Trail 630 Olathe East & Countryside 558 California Trail & Regency Place 599 Olathe North & Heatherstone 562 Santa Fe Trail 579 Summit Trail & Ravenwood 537 Pioneer Trail & Indian Creek 583 Summit Trail & Westview 597 Frontier Trail & Tomahawk 576 Walnut Grove 605 Frontier Trail 633 Frontier Trail & Green Springs 591 Santa Fe Trail & Mahaffie 635 - Meadow Lane 525 Summit Trail & Ravenwood 543 Manchester Park 572 Summit Trail & Mahaffie 557 Oregon Trail & Clearwater Creek 657 - Santa Fe Trail 570 Pioneer Trail 627 Briarwood 561 Pleasant Ridge 552 Mission Trail

