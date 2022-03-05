Olathe Public Schools to welcome ‘all students and staff’ back Monday after Olathe East shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe Public Schools spokesperson shared a statement Saturday in which the district states its intention for all students and staff to return to class Monday after a shooting at Olathe East High School Friday .

“As you can imagine, our community is still working through the events of yesterday morning, and as a school district and community, what we need most right now is time. We need time to fully investigate and understand all that transpired and time to care for our community," the statement said. "The Olathe Public Schools has an amazing partnership with our local law enforcement and we are currently working together to fully investigate yesterday’s events.

"In terms of next steps, we are ready to welcome all students and staff back to school on Monday with increased counseling services available for students and staff who may need additional support. We are fortunate to be surrounded by a community who supports our focus on safe learning environments and has invested money into safety infrastructure in our buildings. We are a strong, tight-knit community in Olathe and we are thankful for the outpouring of support that we have seen from our local neighbors, as well as those across the state of Kansas.”

While the incident was at Olathe East, Olathe Public Schools Superintendent Brent Yeager shared a video message with the district Friday night saying that “regardless of the school your child attends, we’re all one Olathe family.”

“Together we will move forward as a strong Olathe community that I know we are. Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight and know that we are all here to support you as a community,” Yeager said in his video message.

He also noted the bravery and strength exhibited by staff and educators Friday.