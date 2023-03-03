Olathe Schools says bus driver shortage now at ‘all-time’ high

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District said Thursday night it is continuing to work on alternatives to its existing school bus system, citing the ongoing national shortage of drivers.

District officials said at Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting that the district’s current system is “unable to transport students in a timely manner due to the ongoing bus driver shortage.”

Last December , the district implemented “rolling transportation blackouts” in an attempt to alleviate the shortage. The plan rotated routes on different days in which no transportation services would be offered.

“However, we know we will need a more long-term solution to address this ongoing challenge,” the district said in a communications email Friday morning to parents.

The district said it started a feedback process in December that has yielded three main options for consideration, with each schedule using a three-tier bus system.

A three-tier system would allow several buses and drivers to complete three daily routes.

The district's website outlines the pros and cons of each option, as well as the times and the number of drivers required for the different options.

The board could make a final determination on transportation options as early as its April 6 meeting, with other stakeholders making their final considerations afterward.

