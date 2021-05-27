Olathe West baseball overcomes adversity to make it to state championship games

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe West High School boys baseball team has overcome numerous setbacks to make it to the state championship games.

One of the challenges the team faced was the pandemic. However, two other incidents had a direct personal impact on the club.

In 2019, Brennan Connell suffered a cardiac arrest on the mound while pitching in a game.

He survived and is still pitching for the team.

Then in September 2020, there was another challenge.

Associate coach Derek Leppert died from COVID-19.

"We've dedicated the season to Lepp and we're playing for him. We know that he's watching over us at all times. So got to do the things that he would preach and ultimately try to get a win for him," said Olathe West baseball player Ryan Sauter.

After a string of traumatic incidents, community members rallied behind the team.

Now, as the Olathe West Owls head to state, the team booster club has a sendoff planned at Olathe West High school Thursday at 1 p.m. to show their gratitude.

"Cheer on and support the team as they go away with signs, banners, posters, poms-poms, air horns. Whatever you can find," said booster club member Kelly Bartels.

Sauter said the community support for the team during their ups and downs has brought everyone closer.

"We're just a family around here," he said.