ON THE BALLOT: Oak Grove R-VI asking voters to increase and transfer tax levy for staff retention

On Tuesday, April 8, Oak Grove voters will be asked to vote yes or no to increase and transfer the school district's tax levy.

In the last three years, Oak Grove R-VI School's superintendent said the district lost six veteran teachers to other nearby districts for better pay. On top of that, Superintendent Mindy Hampton said the district had six open positions this year that they could not fill. Her reason for the tax increase and transfer is to retain, recruit, enhance and invest through increased staff pay.

If approved on Tuesday, the district's tax levy would increase 60 cents over the next three years. On top of that, it would transfer 70 cents from the debt services fund to the operations fund so that money can be used for salaries.

Superintendent Hampton said the district has to compete with districts like Blue Springs and Grain Valley that can offer higher salaries. On top of that, she points to a new state lawthat requires districts to pay teachers a minimum of $40,000. Hampton said that law comes as state education funding decreases again.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Superintendnet Mindy Hamton, Oak Grove R-VI Schools.

"A lot of people don't know the concerns that we have with teaching, keeping teachers. Years ago, a teacher came to a district and they stayed for forever, and we don't live in that culture, in that environment anymore," said Hampton. "So we want to make people aware of where we're at from a state level, but also a local level, with funding and that we just have to be competitive with salaries."

The district said staff salaries would increase by 15%.

As for the impact to taxpayers, Hampton said if someone owns a home valued at $300,000 along with two vehicles valued at $15,000, they would see an increase of around $400 a year or $38 a month.

KSHB 41 News asked voters how they felt about a possible tax increase.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Lana Brocato, Oak Grove resident and former teacher.

"It’s worth it. Kids are worth it. We have to stand behind the teachers cause their day at work sometimes is not the most pleasant. So I feel they deserve what other districts are making. We’re a small town. Most people start here because it is a good district led by good people who work hard," said Lana Brocato, an Oak Grove resident and retired teacher.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Elizabeth Wolfe, Oak Grove Resident

"I would say I’m leaning more towards yes," Elizabeth Wolfe replied hesitantly when asked. "Jackson County taxes are already high enough as it is, and it’s made a lot of people, including me and my husband, consider a move out of the county."

Polls open in Missouri at 6:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Jackson County voters outside of Kansas City city limits can see a sample ballot here.