On Track with KC | Apartment complexes pop up along Main Street streetcar extension

Apartment complexes are popping up on the KC Streetcar Main Street extension route as developers prepare for more people to move closer to public transportation.

Matt Hasek is a 28-year-old Kansas City, Mo., transplant from Springfield, Mo. He's lived just off Main Street since 2022.

His main focus when looking for an apartment was to find somewhere public transit accessible.

The city broke ground on the streetcar extension when Hasek moved.

For him, it's been worth the wait.

"I am not someone that generally likes to drive everywhere I go," Hasek said. "It’ll be an absolute game changer once we’re able to have a streetcar right here down the street from me."

Hasek isn't the only person who wants to live near the route.

That's why it's no surprise a number of apartment complexes are being built along the route. They include Katz on Main, the Streetcar Lofts and ArriveKC.

Buttonwood Art Space and Financial Group is across the street from where ArriveKC is being built.

Macy Vulgamore, president of the art space and manager with the financial group, says the business relies on foot traffic for their art gallery. She said they've already seen a positive change with the streetcar, and welcome more development.

"Having new apartment buildings means more people to Midtown, more people in our neighborhood," Vulgamore said. "Again, just keeping that density high."

Hasek was ahead of the curve when he made the move closer to the streetcar. Most of the apartments under construction won't be complete until 2027.

Hasek said he's been waiting three years for the extension to open, and hopefully, he won't have to wait too much longer.

