'Once a firefighter, always a firefighter': KC-metro first responder community honors fallen KCFD firefighter

LIBERTY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Kansas City-metro first responder community celebrated the life of firefighter-paramedic Kyle Brinker, who died in the line of duty on Sept. 17 after experiencing a medical emergency during a training exercise.

First responders from around the metro and as far as Topeka and Columbia, Missouri, were at the celebration of life for Brinker at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department (KCFD) Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, who knew Brinker as a co-worker for five to six years, said Brinker's close co-workers are staying strong, but are heartbroken.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Michael Hopkins

“Unfortunately, when he passed, they were actually there on the scene, and they were the ones who were working that incident," Hopkins said. "So, that’s very traumatic for you. We do that kind of work every day, but when you’re doing it on someone you know and care about, it’s a whole different level.”

Brinker moved from Pennsylvania to Kansas City to become a KCFD firefighter-paramedic. During his 11-year tenure with KCFD, Brinker responded to over 20,000 calls, the department estimates.

“There are a lot of people in this city that are here today because of him," Hopkins said.

Retired KCFD Battalion Chief Lew Hendricks also showed up in support of the celebration of life. He noted how many fire departments were at the event from across the region.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Lew Hendricks

"This is a way that firefighters from across the metro and across the country honor each other," Hendricks said.

Hendricks' son was in the same academy class as Brinker.

"When we heard the news that his tragedy took place, it hit home, it always hits home," he said.

Despite Brinker working at one of the busiest stations — Station 35 — in the city, his co-workers remember him for his infectious smile and humor.

“You know, that puts a lot on you, so to still have a smile on your face and be willing to get in there and get after it, it just speaks to his personality and how much he loved this job," Hopkins said.

To honor the love Brinker had for his job, his fellow co-workers gave him one last ride in his firetruck on Wednesday.

"Once you're a firefighter, you're always a firefighter," Hendricks said.

