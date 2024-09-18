Kyle Brinker, 33, identified as KCFD firefighter-paramedic who died Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Brinker, 33, was identified Wednesday as the veteran KCFD firefighter-paramedic who died after experiencing a medical emergency during a training exercise on Tuesday.

Brinker was praised by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 42, the Greater Kansas City chapter, for his "steadfast service" during his 11 years with KCFD, many of which he spent at Station 35 with the rescue division.

"Kyle was a dedicated Firefighter Paramedic who operated at the highest level of skill and compassion," KCFD Fire Chief Ross Grundyson shared in a news release. "He was a mentor and role model for many, exemplifying the qualities KCFD looks for in our uniformed personnel."

His coworkers said they will remember him for his sense of humor and infectious smile.

“Your awkward smile was infectious. Your sense of humor was unmatched. You didn’t complain. You didn’t cower under pressure," one coworker said via Grundyson's message. "You set an example that many people, myself included, looked up to. You showed the highest of qualities in every facet of life. You will always be a hero of mine. Kyle, you will never know how badly you will be missed. Rest easy, brother.”

The news of Brinker's passing was felt throughout the city Tuesday — flags were lowered to half-staff and Union Station was illuminated red as a tribute.

Brinker was KCFD’s 119th line-of-duty death since 1887.

He leaves behind a wife and brother, who continues to serve as a KCFD firefighter, per Grundyson.

The Surviving Family and Spouse Endowment Fund (SAFE) helps provide assistance to families of first responders in the Kansas City area who die in the line of duty.

"You never want the funds to go to use. It's vital they're there, but you never want that knock on your door,” Lexi Johnson, who helped organize the first 9/11 stair climb at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson.

KCFD and IAFF Local No. 42 continue to work with Brinker's family on funeral arrangements. Further details will be provided in the coming days.

