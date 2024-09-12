'Here to do my part': Community raises funds for first responders, replicates 9/11 climb of World Trade Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo — ​At least 500 people joined in the first 9/11 stair climb at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Wednesday to honor the 23rd anniversary of a day no one can forget.

The climb was organized by a Kansas City-based fitness entrepreneur who grew up with firefighters in her family.

"My dad and brother are both fire fighters," Lexi Johnson said. "When we remember 9/11, you think not of the tragedy so much as the response from the nation and community coming together."

The climb goal was 30 laps up and down the stadium, which is an estimated 2,200 steps.

Each person — fire fighters, police, U.S. Marshals — wore a fallen hero around their necks to remember their sacrifice at the World Trade Center.

"Not only remembering the 343 (fire fighters who died on 9/11), (it's) educational for those who weren't born on September 11," said Nathan Stevens, an Independence firefighter.

Some walkers and runners climbed the steps recalling exactly where they were when they heard the Twin Towers were hit.

"We were sitting in class, and all the TVs came on. Everyone sat in silence," Lindsey Velisides-Ray said.

Some climbers yelled the number of every lap until they reached their final, and decided to go one more.

During the event, Johnson announced all proceeds would benefit SAFE, the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund.

They raised at least $21,000 for families in our area.

