Kansas City woman hosts 9/11 stair climb at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri woman is hoping to gather hundreds of people at one of Kansas City’s biggest landmarks to honor the lives lost during 9/11.

“You know, that’s something people can rally around,” said Lexi Johnson.

Johnson is a 1st Phorm Athlete with a huge following on her fitness account. She is also the daughter and sister of firefighters.

For weeks, Johnson has visited firehouses in her free time, hoping to find first responders willing to take a step toward helping others.

Johnson is hosting a 9/11 memorial stair climb at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 11, starting at 6 p.m.

“It hits home to so many because the first responder community is in the DNA of each and every community,” Johnson said. “And Kansas City is no different there.”

Johnson called in the head Chief for some help.

Johnson is hoping hundreds of people head out to Arrowhead to climb the equivalent of 110 floors, the same amount of steps many firefighters took in the World Trade Center in 2001.

“The firefighters that were there gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Capt. Cody Smith with the South Metro Fire Protection District. “It’s something that we know in the back of our mind is possible.”

Smith is also Johnson’s brother.

“For her to use my career path as a little bit of an influence to do something special is really, really cool,” he said.

Tickets to the event benefit SAFE, the Spousal and Family Endowment Fund. The fund financially supports the families of fallen first responders.

“They only go as long as there is money in the bank,” she said. “So I am excited to bring awareness to that worthy charity here in Kansas City.”

You can sign up to climb or make a donation by clicking here.

