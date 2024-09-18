Family of fallen KCMO fire fighter will be eligible for financial support from 'SAFE' program

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The lighting at Union Station was red Tuesday night in tribute to a Kansas City fire fighter-paramedic who died following a medical emergency at a training exercise.

The display is a reminder of the unity shown by the community in the rare loss of a first responder.

Lexi Johnson, founder of Lexi J Wellness,​ was raised in a family of first responders.

When she put together the first 9/11 stair climb at GEHA Field at Arrowhead, she didn't expect the support would be needed so soon.

"To be within a week's time of raising $22,000 for a foundation dedicated to providing financial assistance to families of first responders who die in the line of duty, then for this to happen just the week after? It's surreal; it doesn't feel real," Johnson said.

Johnson's event attracted more than 500 people and the total raised was $22,117.

They sent all of the money to the Surviving Family and Spouse Endowment Fund (SAFE) on Friday.

The fund is for families of first responders in the Kansas City area who die in the line-of-duty.

The donations from the event is about half of the payment SAFE will deliver to a covered family.

Within 24-48 hours, the foundation will show up at their doorstep with a $40,000 check. No application is necesssary. There are no strings attached.

"You never want the funds to go to use," Johnson said. "It's vital they're there, but you never want that knock on your door."

Financial assistance is just one load a family of a fallen first responder has to bear.

Every person at the stadium on Sept. 11 showed if that day comes, this is one way they can carry that weight.

"I said last week, I hope that they had the opportunity to shake the hand of a first responder who was there to thank them for their service, to let them know the Kansas City community has their back," Johnson said. "Now more than ever, that’s important."

