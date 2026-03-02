‘One big family’: Knob Noster residents react to Whiteman Air Force Base’s role in Iranian strikes

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

The logo on Knob Noster, Missouri’s flag includes the triangular silhouette of a B-2 bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base, which is in the city.

“Very much connected,” said Pat Martinez, who worked on the base. "It’s kind of like Knob Noster and Whiteman is one big family, been that way for years.”

News that bombers from the base participated in Operation Epic Fury this weekend spread quickly throughout the town.

“I was just hoping everything would turn out good and don’t last long," said Jim Hunninghake, Air Force veteran. "I hope it gets over really quick, that’s what I’m hoping for."

Jim Hunninghake served in the United States Air Force.

City Administrator Cameron Jackson said there have been no credible threats against the city in retaliation for this weekend’s attacks in Iran.

Nonetheless, Knob Noster, which is located about an hour and a half east of Kansas City, is keeping additional “security measures” in effect from June’s Operation Midnight Hammer.

“Making sure no one’s opening suspicious emails,” Jackson said. “Checking the lock three or four times, instead of twice, to make sure everything is locked down, make sure all of our equipment is secure, all of our facilities are secure.”

Jason Gould/KSHB Knob Noster City Administrator Cameron Jackson shows a reporter different B-2 bomber-related momentos at city hall.

Jackson said the city hopes to hire an artist to complete a mural in the heart of Knob Noster by late summer. It will depict the city's history, which will include the B-2 bomber.

Folks like Rick Malone have seen the B-2s take off and fly overhead so many times, he knows the nuance of when the aircraft are heading into war.

“You can tell the difference when they’re loaded [with bombs] and when they’re not," Malone said. "The sounds of the motors. When they crank up the jets, you know the difference."

Jason Gould/KSHB Air Force veteran Rick Malone speaks to a reporter.

