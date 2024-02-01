One booking with Isiah Pacheco helps local woman's hair styling talents take off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs work to stand out off the field just as much as they do on. Countless Chiefs players are a part of the community and have their own charities, volunteer, donate, and more.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has helped one Kansas City woman’s dream career take off.

For Talicia Black, the last year symbolizes her hustle. Her drive has been to make a career out of her hair styling talents.

“I was just kind of doing it to see what it would do for me and I felt good at it,” Black said.

She spent the last year trying to style Isiah Pacheco’s hair. She first made her intentions clear with a Facebook post last February, letting it be known that doing Isiah Pacheco’s hair would “make her year.”

She finally was able to meet him in-person at the NFL Draft in April. It took several more swings and misses on social media, but he finally reached out to her before Christmas to book an appointment.

“Life’s been very, very crazy ever since then,” Black said.

Word about her work is spreading to other teammates. Talicia’s newest client is Chiefs safety Deon Bush.

“I did Deon’s hair a couple days before the AFC Championships,” Black said. “That made me feel pretty good when he got the interception after that, I was like I don’t know, I may or may not have the magic touch.”

She’s grateful for the Super Bowl starter getting her business off the ground.

“He’s changed my business, I’ve gotten a lot of calls about how I’ve inspired people, gotten a lot more bookings,” Black said.

And she's proud she was ready.

“I don’t want it to seem as if he was the only thing, he was just the boost that helped me be seen,” she said.

Because she knows it’s her hustle that got her here.

“This is not the end for me either, it’s just the beginning,” Black said.

