One Good Meal continues tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo — The operation at Martin Luther Lutheran Church saw an increase in volunteers for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepped more than 200 meals for seniors throughout Lee’s Summit.

“I hate to say no to anyone who is hungry, and I won’t,” said Roberta McArthur, director for One Good Meal. “And that’s what Thanksgiving is. It’s family. My family is just a little bigger today than it usually is.”

McArthur started the nonprofit with her mother in 1997 and has overseen the growth of their service as the city of Lee’s Summit expands in popularity.

“And we are alive and well,” McArthur said. “We are the best kept secret.”

Some volunteers who packed and delivered lunches have been a part of the organization since the very beginning.

John Crumley said he keeps coming back week after week to provide for his community.

“It’s the highlight of my week. Helping and seeing the people get a meal,” he said. “I love it. It’s as simple as that. It’s the friends you make and the people you get to know.”

Crumley said he enjoys connecting with seniors as they near the end of their life, when family and friends may not be as plentiful.

“There’s so much history that people have in life, and they just want to talk. And they will talk,” he said. “It’s great. And knowing we are proving a meal for them is even better.”

McArthur said she encourages others to perform acts of service, big or small, in honor of the holiday.

“Volunteer. Give of yourself and it will come back to you so much more,” she said.

