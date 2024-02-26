One of Country Club Plaza’s owners announce 'impairment charge' on district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Macerich, one of the two companies in a joint venture that owns the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, announced an "impairment charge" in its 2023 annual report.

In a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Santa Monica, California-based real estate investment trust announced an impairment charge of $101 million on the Country Club Plaza.

The company blamed an increase in its net loss in part on the impairment charge from the Country Club Plaza.

LINK | Read Macerich’s report

Macerich and Plaza joint partner Taubman Realty Group said last May the non-resource property loan default in the amount of $295.2 million.

The group acquired the Plaza as part of a 2016 transaction.

In the annual report released Monday, Macerich said the joint venture — of which Macerich controls 50.1 percent — is still in negotiations with the lender on the terms of the non-recourse loan.

A non-resource loan allows the lender to foreclose only on the collateral, not on the value of the loan.

Last October, multiple sources said a Dallas-based developer was interested in acquiring the Country Club Plaza. Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas visited the developer at a December meeting in Dallas.

The County Club Plaza is an important part of Kansas City’s past, present, and future. I look forward to spending time tomorrow in Dallas for an up and back to talk to the potential new owners, learn more about their work, and to chart a path for the Plaza’s next century. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 18, 2023

—