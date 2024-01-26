'One of the best highlights of my life': Former voice of the Chiefs reflects on his time with the team

LAWRENCE, Kan — As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for another appearance in the AFC Championship, the local radio voice of the first Super Bowl reflects on his time with the team.

Over six decades ago, it was a normal morning for a man name Tom Hedrick, but that quickly changed after a phone call.

A guy named Dick Evans of KCMO called me and said, "We'd like to talk to you about the Chiefs, but don't imagine you can make it today" I said, "Where do you want me? When do you want me?”

After that call, the rest was history for Hedrick. In that year the Kansas City Chiefs were headed to the first ever Super Bowl, a game that changed the trajectory of the league and Hedrick's life.

But prior to reaching this huge peak, Tom was no stranger to calling plays on the radio. He was a voice for the University of Kansas Jayhawks and worked in Topeka for some time. He said he knew it was all worth it the day of Super Bowl I.

I get there about two hours before the game.," said Hedrick, "We go to the LA Coliseum. I look across the field, and I almost choked verbally. I said, "you know, it's a long way from Baldwin, Kansas."

Although the Chiefs came out short against the Packers that year, but That was the start of what became a legendary experience for Hedrick.

He went on to be the voice for the Chiefs for seven years including Super Bowl I and IV. Hedrick continued his journey in broadcasting for nearly 60 years.

“I will say of all the things I got to do in my some 68 years of broadcasting, that was the highlight," said Hedrick.

As the Chiefs prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, Hedrick reflects on the teams historic run that led him to see them become champions at Super Bowl IV.

"The Chiefs won 23-7, the greatest victory I ever saw in Chiefs football history," said Hedrick.

Just like the good ole days, Hedrick has the same optimism in the Chiefs.

This will be the one of the best games," said Hedrick. "I think in this ballgame you're going to see Patrick have a big ball game. He'll call the football game, he'll throw that ball to Travis Kelce. But I think Pacheco might be the difference going right up the middle because nobody can stop him.

