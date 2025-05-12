One person dead in motorcycle-vehicle crash; KCKPD investigating

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a motorcycle-vehicle crash around 6:50 p.m. Sunday night in the 1800 block of Merriam Lane in Kansas City, Kansas.

A KCKPD spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the scene for an accident, and found the man dead in the roadway when they arrived.

The spokesperson said the investigation shows the man was traveling westbound on Merriam Lane on a motorcycle, and tried to pass a vehicle in front of him. The man then hit the oncoming vehicle that was turning left onto 18th Street, from eastbound Merriam Lane.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department Traffic Division is investigating.