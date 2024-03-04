One person hospitalized after overnight apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department says one person was hospitalized following an apartment fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of East 8th Street about 12:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire and smoke from the rear of the three-story 12-unit building.

Crews helped several people out of the building after they arrived.

Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.

Two others were treated at the scene.

Only six of the 12 units in the building were occupied.

All six will be displaced.

Firefighters are investigating the cause.