One person killed, second injured in overnight crash in KCK

Posted at 3:28 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 04:28:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed one person.

Police were called to the area of N. James Street and I-70 about 1:25 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one vehicle with an adult inside that had died.

A second person inside the vehicle was ejected and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

