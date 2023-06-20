Watch Now
One person rescued, two others escape overnight house fire

Posted at 4:00 AM, Jun 20, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department says one person was rescued from an overnight house fire.

Firefighters say they were called to a home in the 2400 block of Park Avenue about 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they say they saw the house was boarded up, but then heard people inside.

One person was rescued from the home. That person was taken to the hospital.

Two others got out on their own.

Firefighters say two dogs also got out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

