ONE TANK TRIPS: AdhDiy Craft Cafe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At AdhDiy Craft Cafe, they want visitors to know that everyone is capable of being an artist.

AdhDiy aims to be an inclusive space where you can explore activities, learn new crafts, and develop new hobbies.

They offer a variety of crafts, including painting, terrarium projects, candle and stamp making, and much more!

When you get there, you will pick your craft from the menu, staff will bring you a do-it-yourself (DIY) kit that has everything you'll need, along with an instruction card with visual references.

Some crafts may have age restrictions for safety reasons, but click HERE to check out their craft menu before you go!