One Tank Trips: AKT Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AKT Leawood is a dance-based cardio fitness and wellness brand that uses unique combinations of toning, intervals, circuit and dance workouts to keep participants moving.

So, if part of your New Year's resolution involves working out or trying something new, AKT Leawood has options for you.

They offer four different styles of classes that all have different benefits.

The first class is their dance class, where you do not need to be experienced or even know how to dance to participate.

It is a fitness class with dance incorporated into it.

Then they offer their bands class, which uses resistance bands from overhead to give you a little extra support and buoyancy while getting your heart rate up. This class is a mix of cardio and strength.

They also offer a tone class that can be compared to a barre class. The class is a mix of full-body strength and smaller movements.

The fourth class at AKT is their circuit class, which uses weights and full body exercises to get your heart rate going and improve your strength.

The mission is to move with purpose and if you would like to give it a try, your first class is free.

Visit the AKT website for more information.

