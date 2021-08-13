One Tank Trips: AR Workshop

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — AR Workshop Lee's Summit allows you to take hands-on, instructor-led classes to create one-of-a-kind pieces.

The local DIY boutique offers several different projects, from home decor to projects by occasion and projects based on different holidays.

You don't have to be an artist, as AR Workshop Lee's Summit is for all ages.

They offer kids camps, date nights, individual fun and host planned events.

You can take part in painting, knitting, building and more. They even offer take-home DIY kits that come with all the supplies you need and instructions.

When you visit, you will also see a lot of items for purchase such as jewelry, candles, snacks and more.

To sign up for a class or view their class schedule, visit their website.