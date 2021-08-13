Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One Tank Trips: AR Workshop

Get crafty at a local DIY shop
items.[0].videoTitle
One Tank Trips: AR Workshop
ar workshop
ar workshop
Posted at 5:00 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 07:19:48-04

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — AR Workshop Lee's Summit allows you to take hands-on, instructor-led classes to create one-of-a-kind pieces.

The local DIY boutique offers several different projects, from home decor to projects by occasion and projects based on different holidays.

You don't have to be an artist, as AR Workshop Lee's Summit is for all ages.

They offer kids camps, date nights, individual fun and host planned events.

You can take part in painting, knitting, building and more. They even offer take-home DIY kits that come with all the supplies you need and instructions.

When you visit, you will also see a lot of items for purchase such as jewelry, candles, snacks and more.

To sign up for a class or view their class schedule, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources